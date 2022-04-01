ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Officially Scales Back On Coronavirus Response Effort

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri officially scales back today (Friday) on its coronavirus response efforts. The state...

School mask mandates in the U.S. reduced coronavirus transmission

The verdict is, once again, in: Masking in schools is effective. During the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant wave, schools that required masking had approximately one-fourth the rates of in-school coronavirus transmission than schools with optional or partial masking policies, researchers report online March 9 in Pediatrics. While the findings...
Wake County scaling back COVID testing, vaccination services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will begin scaling back COVID-19 vaccination and testing services on Thursday, according to a news release from the county health department. County health leaders said the decision comes as there has been a steady decline in both cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
Scientists fear coronavirus transmission between hunters, deer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New information has defined how SARS-CoV-2 can spread among North American white-tailed deer populations. In 2021, researchers were able to trace many introductions of the coronavirus from people into deer populations in several states across the United States. But according to a recent survey of five states which had SARS-CoV-2 infections […]
As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response

TOPEKA — While publicly available data may lag, medical experts at a Kansas hospital system say the prevalence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is slowly rising and is already affecting pandemic response. The variant has yet to become the most prevalent strain in Kansas, but as cases become more common in some areas of […] The post As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
COVID-19 infections expected to rise as new version of omicron spreads

Update 3/26: The New York Times reports Feds have decided to authorize second COVID-19 boosters for those 50 and over. Official word sometime next week. An upswing in COVID-19 cases in Oregon is expected to hit next week, driven by infections of the hyper-contagious BA.2 version of the omicron variant, according to a new state report.
State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
