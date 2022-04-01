ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Spring Home Show, Tattoo Expo & Easter Egg Drive-Through

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for great activities with the family!

All weekend, stroll through the 27th Annual Spring Home Show at the XL Center – featuring everything you need for remodeling.

All weekend, check out the New England Tattoo Expo at Mohegan Sun, featuring some of the most talented tattoo artists in the world.

It’s opening weekend at The Adventure Park at Storrs ! Climb, zip and scale your way into spring! The whole family will love this activity.

On Saturday – get active at the Goodwin Gallop 5K – starting at the Goodwin Elementary School – a great way to get the family outside.

This weekend and next – take the kids to an Easter Egg Drive-Through at magical Ray of Light Farm with an enchanted bunny trail.

Dancing daffodils season is kicking off at Halfinger Farms . Spend a day outside with friends and family, picking gorgeous flowers.

All weekend, head to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the Icebreaker – kicking off the 2022 racing season in New England!

On Sunday evening, see the fantastic Bacon Brothers – Kevin and Michael – kick off their Out of Memory Tour at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Here’s an extra – there are some fun events going on at Newtown’s EverWonder Children’s Museum – two different egg hunts.

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com with information about future events.

IN THIS ARTICLE
