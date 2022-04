2 Corinthians 5:7, “For we walk by faith, not by sight”. “Blind as a bat”! We’ve all heard that saying but actually bats have small eyes with very sensitive vision, which helps them see in conditions we might consider pitch black. They don’t have the sharp and colorful vision humans have, but they don’t need that. Think of bat vision as similar to a dark-adjusted Mr. Magoo (a cartoon character with very poor vision). In fact, research shows that, depending on the circumstances, bats sometimes prefer using eyesight to sound when hunting. Many fruit bats, which drink nectar rather than hunt insects, don't echolocate at all.

