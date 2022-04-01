ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LGBTQ groups sue Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

blavity.com

Disney Employees Stage Walk Out Over Company’s Stance On Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

A slew of Disney employees and LGBTQ allies call Disney to show support for LGBTQ employees following Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill “Don’t Say Gay” bill. If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, schools must inform parents of students’ sexual orientation and place a notification deadline for the institutions. The bill also bans teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades kindergarten to third grade. Parents would also be able to sue schools for teaching gender identity lessons.
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times From Disney employees prepared to walk out to Twitter religious references, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has prompted nationwide outcries from LGBTQ communities, allies and families. And it’s centered around Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. State lawmakers who have approved the controversial bill have yet to send the legislation to DeSantis, who must okay it […] The post DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
theeverygirl.com

Understanding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Florida is the scene of an intense debate over LGBTQ rights and elementary education curriculum with the recent passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The law made it through Florida’s Senate and House of Representatives and is now awaiting official signature by Governor Ron DeSantis. For some, the bill is a much-needed measure that maintains parents’ rights to teach their young children about LGBTQ communities and topics at home instead of in school. For others, the bill is a violation of LGBTQ rights and an erasure of LGBTQ identities. The debate has gotten so heated that Disney, Florida’s largest employer, is now embroiled in the conflict, spurring walkouts by Disney employees protesting the bill and Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s stance. So what’s this bill about? Does it really prevent people from saying the word “gay” in Florida schools? Let’s take a closer look at the bill’s language and journey through some implications if it officially becomes law.
WBAL Radio

Biden administration meets with Florida LGBTQ community on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

(WASHINGTON) -- Officials from the Biden administration met with Florida LGBTQ students and their families in a virtual roundtable concerning the now-dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill and other legislative efforts advocates deem anti-LGBTQ. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S....
ComicBook

Disney Issues Statement Vowing to Help Repeal Florida's Don't Say Gay Law

Disney is taking a firm stance, issuing a public statement in which the company vows to make efforts to repeal Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law today, after much controversy and opposition efforts to kill it. Bill HB 1557 "Parental Rights in Education" essentially works to prohibit schools from teaching or discussing subjects like sex without parental awareness and/or permission – any subject that parents may feel is their responsibility to handle. Opponents of the bill argue is structured in a way that leaves schools vulnerable to legal backlash for specious reasons.
FLORIDA STATE

