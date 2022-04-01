ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Inner city Missouri senator wants to move to Congress

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri state senator wants to take Cori Bush’s Congressional seat. Senator Steven Roberts admits...

KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Judges release new boundaries for Missouri Senate districts

A panel of Missouri judges tasked with redrawing 34 state Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday, part of a once-in-a-decade process that reconfigures political boundaries following the U.S. Census. The new map, drawn by the Judicial Redistricting Commission after a citizen commission failed to reach consensus, will be formally submitted to the Secretary of […] The post Judges release new boundaries for Missouri Senate districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
#Missouri House
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

All three House Democrat octogenarians - with a combined aged of 244 years old - announce they are running for reelection in 2022 despite the rising prospect of a Republican bloodbath

The trio of top House Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn - are all running for re-election. The 81-year-old Clyburn announced Monday he would run for a 15th term, while the 81-year-old Pelosi and 82-year-old Hoyer had previously announced 2022 runs.
CONGRESS & COURTS

