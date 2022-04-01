Missouri officially shifts into endemic phase of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the state would officially move into the endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

Parson cited a drop in cases and hospitalizations since Missouri's peak in January.

"The new phase means universal contract tracing and individual case investigations will be discontinued and that we will base response and mitigation and strategies on region and community level trends, while focusing less on individual case data," Parson said.

Missouri also ended its COVID-19 at-home test kit program Thursday , however, Missourians may still be eligible to receive free tests from the federal government .

COVID-19 reporting in the state will also change, from daily updates to weekly updates. This includes seven-day case rates, activity by region and county, and statewide data on hospitalizations among other numbers.

The state's acting health director encouraged Missourians to remain vigilant regarding their health, adding the state will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels across the state.

“As we enter this phase of our state’s recovery, we continue to encourage Missourians to safeguard their own health and the health of loved ones through tried and true public health measures,” said Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson in a release. “Missourians should feel confident that we will remain vigilant when monitoring COVID-19 levels throughout the state.”

