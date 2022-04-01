Realtors Survey Shows Increase in Cropland Value
(Ankeny, IA) — A survey released by the Realtors Land Institute shows land values haven’t dropped off at all. RLI spokesman Scott Siefert says from September First of last year to March First of this year, as a state average on farmland — it went up 14-point-one percent. That includes all nine regions along with low-, medium-, and high-quality cropland. Seifert says land prices probably won’t change a lot in the short term as commodity prices remain strong. But other factors could start to impact them – including inflation, interest rate levels, and low supply of land being offered to the market.
