ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Unemployment Drops Across Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll unemployment rates in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area saw considerable reductions in February. According to Iowa Workforce...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

State: Area unemployment rose in January

After recording the lowest rates in decades, unemployment in the area jumped in January. The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that preliminary local area rates showed increases while the statewide rate rose from 4.5% to 5.3% in January. All figures are not seasonally adjusted — changes to eliminate regular...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.1%

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since February 2020. The latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show unemployment is down to 4.1%. The Colorado Department of Labor & Employment (credit: CBS) This the 7th straight month the rate has declined. In June, unemployment was at 5.9% and peaked at 11.8% in May 2020. The CDLE says Colorado has recovered employment faster than other states, largely because of a return in tourism and a higher rate of participation in the labor force.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

How Oregon’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
OREGON STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate continues to drop

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 5.4 %, the lowest since March 2020, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. It’s the 21st consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
MySanAntonio

Midland unemployment drops to 4.3 percent in February

Labor markets across Texas continue their recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, and Midland-Odessa are no exception. The Texas Workforce Commission said Friday unemployment in its Midland metropolitan statistical area (MSA) – which includes Midland and Martin counties – fell to 4.3 percent in February from 4.4 percent in January and is well below the 7.3 percent reported last February.
MIDLAND, TX
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Unemployment Last Month

The U.S. job market continues to show signs of steady improvement. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 31 states reported a statistically significant reduction in unemployment in February 2022, and no states reported an increase.  Falling unemployment monthly unemployment in much of the country is the continuation of a longer term trend. In every […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy