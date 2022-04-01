ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Should County Raise Lawyers’ Fees to $75 per Hour for Indigent Defense?

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXgEk_0ewL7cCO00

Should Scioto County increase the amount it pays attorneys to take on cases for defendants who can’t afford lawyers?

When the Ohio State Legislature increased the amount it reimburses counties for indigent defense, many counties went right ahead and raised the rates they pay attorneys for taking on the cases.

However, according to Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell, the county waited to see how the budget would shake out since they didn’t want to overspend and blow their whole budget.

Request to Double Rate

Commissioner Bryan Davis said judges had requested that the county double the current rate. He said reimbursement for indigent defense has been an issue for years. He said the recent decision that the state should reimburse at 100% had saved the county close to $300,000. “According to the state constitution, it should be the state paying these fees. When the Ohio Constitution says ‘the state shall provide for,’ that doesn’t mean the county should provide for. Unfortunately, the state has taken the position that they’ll just ask the county to cover it. We fought for 100% coverage.” He said the state has sometimes only reimbursed less than half of the county’s considerable expense for indigent defense.

However, Davis said there is already talk of rolling back the 100% reimbursement rate to counties, which has made him wary of raising fees for attorneys. “You have to proceed with caution. The state giveth and the state taketh away. I’ve been down this road too many times.”

$75 Per Hour

Back in 2020, the Ohio State Bar Association passed a resolution asking that the minimum fee paid to those who are appointed to serve as counsel to the indigent be raised to $75 per hour. According to the Ohio Bar Association, not paying lawyers ‘reasonable rates deters qualified attorneys from being able to take appointed cases, undermining the right to counsel.”

Commissioner Davis said the county had not raised the pay rate for local lawyers since 2016 and it was time for a robust discussion to consider the issue.

Commissioner Powell said local judges had asked commissioners to consider raising the rates and he thought it was important to have them involved in the discussions.

Time to Move

Commissioner Powell said he wanted to move on the issue within the next week. “I think our bar association deserves answers.”

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
SCDNReports
SCDNReports

119K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow SCDNReports and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WWEEK

Advocates Want a New Multnomah County Tax to Fund Eviction Defense Lawyers

The Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. In 2020, when COVID-19 made signature gathering difficult, the Democratic Socialists of America worked the streets aggressively and gathered enough support to put a first-of-its-kind, preschool-for-all income tax on the Multnomah County ballot. Officials tweaked the DSA measure and put their own version in front of voters instead (it passed with 64% of the vote).
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
SCDNReports

County To Buy Fifth Third Building For $418,000

Scioto County wants to purchase the Fifth Third Building on Chillicothe Street. Commissioner Scottie Powell was authorized to negotiate for the property, and he seems to have scored quite a deal. Powell said negotiations for the property had been going on for almost two months, and he’d managed to knock...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
County
Scioto County, OH
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Lawyers#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
York Dispatch Online

Filing your taxes soon? Here’s how COVID-19 stimulus could affect what you owe

Even in 2022, millions of Americans will feel an impact from the coronavirus pandemic when they file their taxes. The federal government in 2021 approved stimulus checks, scaled-up unemployment benefits, federal student loan forbearance and advance child tax credit payments to bridge hard-hit Americans through the crisis — and that direct aid has major implications during the 2022 tax season that could ultimately end up impacting the size of your refund.
INCOME TAX
beckershospitalreview.com

2 sentenced for $48M medical reimbursement account fraud scheme

Louisiana residents Denis and Donna Joachim were sentenced March 17 for creating, marketing and operating a $48 million fraudulent medical reimbursement program, according to a Justice Department news release. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana sentenced Mr. Joachim to 97 months in prison followed by three...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Adams County approves cellphone fee for 911 service

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County neighbors with cellphones may soon be paying a $2.00 fee tacked onto their monthly phone bills for 911 service, according to the Natchez Democrat. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on the decision on Monday, March 21, which will allow them to levy a $1.00 per month fee on […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
119K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy