Gambit is launching its very own monthly media movie night and all are invited to watch movies about New Orleans, journalism or — better yet — both with us. Each movie night will take place at Prytania Theatre’s Uptown location at 5339 Prytania St. Up first will be “C’mon C’mon” on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO