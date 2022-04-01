ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Apparently The Housing Market Is Even Hot For Gators! Imagine Seeing This At An Open House…

By Stephen Diener
 2 days ago

This new home in Fort Myers comes with an extra special addition…a 12 foot alligator!! Workers were putting the finishing touches on a new home near Fort Myers, right...

WCJB

Ocala’s hot housing market explained, where cash is king

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a hot housing market in Ocala. According to recent numbers from Florida Realtors, the market has no signs of slowing down. Sales rose in the Ocala market by nearly 3% in February, and the median sales price on homes is up 39%. Data from the real estate brokerage site Redfin shows that on average, homes are selling in just 15 days after being put on the market.
OCALA, FL
New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
Field & Stream

12-Foot Florida Gator the Swam Up To Paddle Boarder in Viral Video Has Been Killed

A well-known alligator has met its end. On February 22, 2022, licensed alligator trapper Al Roberts killed an 11-foot, 10-inch gator in Florida’s Silver Springs State Park. He had been contracted to remove the gator by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC). The gator was known to be the largest one in the area and was often seen hanging out on the banks of the Silver River. But it was most well-known from viral videos taken in September by paddleboarder Vicki Baker, who filmed the gator as it swam startlingly close to her and even hissed. Baker eventually used her paddle to push the gator away.
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
Wichita Eagle

Alligator on bottom of pool brings swim team practice to a halt at Florida school

Alligators are notorious in Florida for showing up in the darnedest places, but one demonstrated real chutzpah days ago when it took over the school’s eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool just as the swim team was about to practice. It happened Friday, March 11, at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida,...
