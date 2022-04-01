ISDH Stops Tracking Daily Coronavirus Numbers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newest coronavirus (COVID-19) variant — BA.2 — has made its presence known in the Northeast, and is now considered the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, but what do medical experts know about it?. Here’s a short list of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) started to spread rapidly across the United States more than two years ago, variants of the virus brought mild and moderate symptoms, while some were more severe. There are certain symptoms you should be on the lookout for when it comes...
Researchers in a new study found a “stunning” rate of deer are being infected with COVID-19, according to NPR. What happened: A new study out of Pennsylvania — which is available on a preprint server ahead of peer review — found that COVID-19 is spreading through deer, with about one-fifth of the 93 animals tested in the study getting COVID-19.
The verdict is, once again, in: Masking in schools is effective. During the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant wave, schools that required masking had approximately one-fourth the rates of in-school coronavirus transmission than schools with optional or partial masking policies, researchers report online March 9 in Pediatrics. While the findings...
ROME, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,616 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 81,811 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 146 from 182. Italy has registered 158,582 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
SNAP and Medicaid Covid benefits will expire in 37 states, one territory and the DC area on April 15. This is due to the public health emergency declaration ending on April 16 unless the Biden administration decides to extend it. The extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA,) has...
Public health measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 have unexpectedly cut the number of dengue fever cases in Latin America and Southeast Asia by almost half.
The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
For the first time in two years, it seems we finally have a chance at a summer with fewer COVID restrictions. However, on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns not to be too optimistic. The White House chief medical adviser cautioned that there may be a reinstatement of previous COVID restrictions across the country.
When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
The BA.2 coronavirus variant — which is the omicron variant’s subvariant — has been spreading around the world, causing symptomatic illness for many infected people. Details: The ZOE COVID-19 Study — which monitors case numbers for emerging COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom — recently reported in a new data release that there are about 258,155 new daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom on average.
This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 23 (UPI) -- Biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine have proven to be highly effective in protecting small children, including babies, from the coronavirus. Moderna said results from a late-stage study have demonstrated that the child-sized vaccine doses work well in children...
Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) declared that a case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has been confirmed. The case is a male resident aged 50 years. The patient has been admitted to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care in accordance with the national protocol to deal with confirmed or suspected cases of the disease. He had direct contact with camels. All the contacts of the patient are free of symptoms and will be monitored for 14 days as per the national protocols.
Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
