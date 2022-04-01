ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Aurora from 'Child of Light' is the latest playable character in 'Bloodstained'

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas a new playable character, and it’s one that contrasts a bit with the action RPG’s gothic vibe. In the latest free update for the , developer ArtPlay has added Aurora, the fairy princess heroine from Ubisoft’s . Her arrival could give seasoned Bloodstained players a...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s gruesome co-op action arrives this September

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter set in the 40K universe, will be released on Sept. 13 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. Developer Fatshark, known for the similar and well-received Warhammer: Vermintide games, made the announcement in a short teaser trailer showing the game’s mismatched team of Imperial Guardsmen whiling away the time until they go into action with a game of cards. There’s a brief burst of bloody gameplay after the release date is revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Diablo 4 Will Have Five Regions With Over 150 Dungeons

When Blizzard announced Diablo 4 in 2019, not much was known about the game aside from a few pieces of concept art, and a couple of teaser trailers here and there. Now in the latest quarterly update for the game, the company has revealed more details that we might be able to look forward to in terms of content.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What does Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition include?

The newest addition to the Lego gaming franchise, The Skywalker Saga, promises a wealth of content. Covering every Star Wars movie in the main series, alongside other bonus freeplay options, the game is sure to keep players busy for extended periods of time. The game will come out with a lot of content. But this begs the question, What does the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition include?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Of Light#Bloodstained#Video Game#Artplay#Shards#Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 6' Is Free To Download And Play, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to play this weekend? A little strapped for cash in those last few days before payday? We might have just the game for you. Far Cry 6, the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world FPS series, is entirely free to download and play this weekend on all platforms. While it might not be the best game Ubisoft has ever made, it's certainly not a bad way to spend the weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Akira Takarada death: Japanese actor and Godzilla star dies aged 87

Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the original Godzilla, has died at the age of 87.Takarada’s death was announced by Toho Studios, the production company responsible for the seminal 1954 monster movie.No cause of death has been disclosed.In Godzilla, Takarada played Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a boat.On Twitter, Toho Studios wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. “May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”Takarada also featured in several other films in the Godzilla series, including...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar+

I'm actually relieved that Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed

The news of a Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delay doesn't really come as a surprise. In fact, there almost seemed to be a collective assumption among many that we weren't likely to see one of most highly-anticipated upcoming Switch games this year. This can be partly attributed to the fact that we didn't have a set release date yet, and that we haven't had any sort of big update on the adventure since a showcase during E3 2021 – it doesn't even have an official name, and is still referred to by Nintendo as the 'sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Terraform a planet in this survival game that looks like Subnautica on Mars

Scavenging for resources, keeping yourself fed and hydrated, crafting tools and building a base, and staying alive in a harsh environment is what survival games are all about. But what about altering that environment until it's not as harsh as you found it? What if you could turn a hostile desert planet into a green and leafy paradise through terraforming?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Retro horror games are preparing to go beyond the PS1

Itch has been unseasonably spooky for some time. If you've taken a cursory glance at the indie storefront's homepage in the past few years, you'll have noticed row after row of not just horror games, but a very specific kind of horror game. From low resolutions to wobbly vertices and a healthy dose of thick black fog, there's a distinctly PlayStation 1 vibe to these indie spookers.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away brings back missing character in latest Australian episode

Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's Australian episode (March 22), including details of a recent on-screen death, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has brought back Marilyn Chambers following her break from Summer Bay. Marilyn, played by Emily Symons, has been absent from screens...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 release date has finally been revealed

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.1 finally has a release date, pencilled in for April 12. As revealed in the Letter from the Producer Live earlier today, Final Fantasy 14's first post-Endwalker patch has a firm release date. No, this isn't an April Fool's joke, and patch 6.1 will actually be with us just later this month on April 12, carrying on the story of the Scions after Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Elden Ring player discovers how to become a Sith Lord

An Elden Ring player and Star Wars fan has hit upon a character build worthy of a true Sith Lord. Combining specific weapons and incantations, they’ve created a character that effectively turns their Tarnished into Darth Sidious, complete with mock force lightning and a medieval lightsaber. In a video...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Get Picture Perfect Lighting With This $25 Ring Light From Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ring lights have become a nearly essential part of WFH and homeschooling routines everywhere, mainly because many of us lived quarantined while facing the COVID-19 pandemic over the past couple of years. If you haven’t purchased one yet or need an upgrade, then boy, oh boy, do we have a great deal to share today. You can get this Sensyne 10-inch Ring Light for $24.64 at Amazon for a limited time. Originally $49.99, the...
RETAIL
CNET

Shiny Sudowoodo Appearing in Pokemon Sword and Shield for April Fools' Day

Pokemon Sword and Shield are celebrating April Fools' Day with a one-day Max Raid event. Until 4:59 p.m. PT today, Bonsly and Sudowoodo are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. Shiny Sudowoodo is also appearing in five-star raids, but your odds of encountering one are much slimmer, so you'll need to participate in many battles if you're hoping to catch one before the event ends.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy