Gerard Pique claims he dodged a drink-driving charge while playing for Man Utd after sucking on COINS - and says being whistled by fans is 'better than sex' with wife Shakira

 2 days ago

Footballer Gerard Pique has revealed how he avoided a drink driving charge while playing for Manchester United by sucking on coins from his pocket.

The Spanish defender was aged 20 when he drove through a red light in Manchester and was arrested after failing a breathalyser test when he was pulled over by police.

However Pique, who now plays for Barcelona and has two children with the singer Shakira, still got into trouble with manager Sir Alex Ferguson over the incident.

He also claimed that playing against local rivals Espanyol and being 'whistled at' by the opposition's fans before laughing back at them was 'better than sex'.

Pique relayed the extraordinary story about the traffic stop in 2007 to The Wild Project YouTube channel, saying: 'I ran a traffic light and was stopped by the police.

'It was the year before I went to Barca. Suddenly I blow, I test positive and I find myself in a police van handcuffed going to jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoytT_0ewL6wdt00
Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira with their sons Milan (left) and Sasha in Barcelona in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCJG9_0ewL6wdt00
Gerard Pique has recalled a story on a YouTube show in Spain about how he tricked a police breathalyser test by sucking on some coins during his time playing for Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTUq8_0ewL6wdt00
Gerard Pique is pictured on Instagram with his partner Shakira with their sons Milan and Sasha

'All the drunkenness left me suddenly. My career is going to hell. At that moment you think, 'What the hell is going on?'

'They give you the bag to put everything you have [in], and they took me to a room. The policeman left for a moment, and I was desperate.

So, can you fool a breathalyser test by sucking coins?

It's a common tale that one of the ways in which you can try to avoid being caught drink driving if pulled over by the police is to suck on coins.

The theory is that the copper and zinc within 1p or 2p coins can interfere with the composition of your mouth's saliva.

This is supposed to neutralise or reduce the level of alcohol in your system through a chemical reaction or by coating the inside of your mouth.

The breathalyser is then said to be tricked into giving a lower reading or cannot work at all.

However, the truth is that it simply doesn't work because a modern breathalyser uses an infrared light which will change in intensity based on the level of alcohol in the mouth.

But there is some credence to the claim that it might have been possible in years past, when older-style breathalysers measured a chemical reaction based on alcohol in breath.

Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams tried the trick by putting three 1p coins when he was arrested for drink-driving in Cardiff in 2010 – but the ploy did not work and he was banned from driving for 17 months.

Then in 2016, a drink-driver in Ipswich put 11p in his mouth after failing a roadside breath test after believing a friend called '2p Dave' had once successfully beaten a breathalyser test with the same trick.

'I had some coins left. Some time ago I had been told that if you sucked on the coins you would not test positive. I started to suck them.

'Miraculously I was saved from that one. I doubt it was the coins. Instead of going home, I went to the casino by taxi.'

Even though Pique - who was a United player from 2004 until 2008 - avoided a charge, he couldn't escape Ferguson and his network of spies.

He added: 'I found out later that Ferguson knew, in Manchester everyone knows who you are and someone from the police must have told him.

'One day he said to me, 'You should know that I know'. I said nothing and that was it.

'I imagine that he found out some time after. If he had found out the next day I might have been in more trouble.'

During the interview, Pique also risked the wrath of Shakira by claiming that playing against Barcelona's Catalan neighbours Espanyol is better than sex.

While many would consider El Clasico against Real Madrid to be Barca's biggest rivalry, their derby fixtures against Catalan neighbours Espanyol are also fierce contests.

Espanyol's relegation from La Liga in 2020 meant that last season there was no Barcelona derby for the first time in 27 years, but the rivalry has been rekindled after they achieved promotion at the first time of asking.

Barcelona won 1-0 against Los Periquitos at the Nou Camp in November before drawing 2-2 at Estadi Cornella-El Prat in February, with Pique being sent off for a second yellow card in the 92nd minute.

'I'm happy that Espanyol has been promoted to the first division because that's how we play in their stadium,' Pique said.

'I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time. You laugh and the fans get even madder.

'There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it's better than sex. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid.'

Pique has scored more goals against Espanyol - six - than he has against any other club in his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ImUu_0ewL6wdt00
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson speaks to Gerard Pique in October 2007 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZNR8_0ewL6wdt00
Pique spent four years with United between 2004 and 2008 before returning to Barcelona

Pique has been in a relationship with the Colombian singer Shakira since 2011, with the pair having met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka the previous year. They have two sons together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OghF_0ewL6wdt00
Pique celebrates a Barcelona victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on March 20

After the 35-year-old made his 600th appearance for Barcelona last month, Shakira marked the landmark with a heartfelt post on social media.

'You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children,' she said.

'These years with you I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms. You have so much left to give us, in football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life.

'Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Pique. An exceptional human being.'

At the end of the 2007/08 season, after he had made 23 appearances for United, Pique re-signed for his boyhood club Barcelona for £5million.

He has since played over 600 games for the club, winning eight LaLiga titles, seven Spanish Cups and three Champions League titles.

Pique has also made 102 appearances for Spain, winning the World Cup and the European Championship.

Comments / 0

