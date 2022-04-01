ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Pennsylvania policeman killed, 2 officers hurt in shooting

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Lebanon, Pennsylvania , says one of the city’s police officers has been killed and two others injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Mayor Sherry Capello said the three officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit.

Capello says all three officers were taken to hospitals.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWTP9_0ewL2kRF00
    Lebanon Police personnel walk up Reinoehl St. in Lebanon, Pa., after a city policeman was killed and two others wounded by a 34-year-old suspect, who was also shot and killed, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4429ME_0ewL2kRF00
    A storm moves up Reinoehl St. through Lebanon City after three policemen were shot by a 34-year-old suspect in Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, March 31, 2022. A Pennsylvania police officer was killed and two others injured Thursday during a shooting that occurred while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.(Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

One was pronounced dead. A second is in critical condition but is stable, and a third was in stable condition.

“This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone,” Capello said.

The city police chief says the suspected shooter, a 34-year-old man, was also killed.

Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner has not said how he died.

“It’s clearly a traumatic event. Our guys are strong, but we’re human,” Breiner said. “We have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this and, with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, they’ll get through it.”

A press conference is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

