Photography

Sun Snapshots: Friends

Sierra Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a...

Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
UPI News

Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?'

March 14 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mail carrier shared video of her encounter with a deer that blocked the front walkway to a home and refused to accept the mail for the house. Fanjie Nelson said she was delivering mail to a Duluth neighborhood in the early morning when she came face to face with a deer that blocked the front walkway of a home.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shows Fans His Stunning Ranch [Pictures]

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.
CELEBRITIES
Sierra Sun

LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Jacquie Chandler

Fresh episode is live now! Spring waterfall and skiing guide, local/national headlines and an in-depth convo with Executive Director of Sustain Tahoe, Jacquie Chandler. Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now...
TRUCKEE, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Near Lassen Volcanic National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. What better way to end a day spent exploring the...
TRAVEL
Sierra Sun

Sierra at Tahoe celebrates 75 years April 9, 10

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — After remaining closed due to damage from the Caldor Fire last summer, Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening for one weekend only in order to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate before the end of ski season. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, the...
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

