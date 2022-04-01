ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

RECALL: Peanut butter sold in NJ may contain metal fragments

By Eric Scott
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA has announced a recall of Skippy Peanut Butter due to potential metal contamination. The company voluntarily recalled 161,692 total pounds of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5

45K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Fruit Cup Snack Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they're not eating something dangerous.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Skippy Peanut Butter#Fragment
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Hudson Valley Post

ALERT: Recall Issued for Some SKIPPY Peanut Butter Products

Double check your pantry for these items. It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy