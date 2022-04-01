ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Next WeatherMaker moves in Saturday

By Justin Steinbrinck, FOX 11 Meteorologist
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will become mostly sunny Friday with a high of 43....

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday evening! After the fog cleared, today turned into a beautiful day. Now we’re tracking another system headed our way this weekend that could bring us severe storms. Clouds continue to increase tonight and we may get a few sprinkles. Temperatures stay...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Severe storms are expected Monday night

Our next round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the AkLaTex Monday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including heavy rain. Dry and pleasant weather will return for the rest of next week. Monday night severe threat: Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Monday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Rain moves in tonight, gusty winds and scattered storms for Saturday

Tonight, clouds continue to increase as a cold front approaches the region. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Lows will sit in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-15 mph. Rain moves in late tonight and will continue to be scattered into Saturday.
ALTOONA, PA
KAAL-TV

Another Mid-Week Mess On The Way

We are going to see a little bit of everything it looks like in terms of precipitation types Tuesday afternoon into Friday morning. The latest model trends are showing the rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, moving in later Tuesday afternoon & evening. Tuesday night/very early Wednesday morning, our temperatures may cool-down enough to support a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing drizzle. Watch out for a few icy spots setting up in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures warm enough Wednesday to see a switch back to all-rain, with a few more rumbles of thunder. Wednesday night we cool again, this time cool enough to see all-snow heading into and through Thursday. We will also see a stronger wind Wednesday as well as Thursday, aiding in the travel issues across the area, prompting Thursday's ALERT DAY status. Look for the snow to wrap up by sunrise on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy