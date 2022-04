The 2022 USAPL Junior Nationals took place on March 27-30, in Westin Lombard, Illinois, and it brought together some great powerlifting prospects from all over the states. Many set new records including the 20-year-old Sean Mills, who turned out to be the star of the show, having dominated the 110 kg weight class. Apart from winning the raw division, Sean also set a new 331 kg (730 lbs) Raw American Squat Junior Record.

