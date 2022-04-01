Kathryn Shea Duncan sees bright future for LC

Delbert “Big Dwight” Myers, aged 64, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at a local hospital in Batumi, Ga. Dwight was born to Homer and Shirley Myers on March 31, 1957, in McAllen, Texas. As the old saying goes “I may not have been born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could”, for Dwight, it was the opposite. He moved with his parents and siblings to Sulphur, La., where he would spend his teen years. He was an exalted basketball player for the Sulphur Tornadoes holding and breaking many records due his enormous 6’8” stature, hence the nickname “Big Dwight.” After a short stint at Centenary College, he found himself following in his father’s footsteps and working in the oil industry. This career field would take him across the world to places like Nigeria, The UAE, Turkmenistan, and many others. He would travel with his wife and daughter through Asia, Europe, South America, and parts of North Africa. His favorite thing was to immerse himself in different cultures vastly different from his own. He loved people watching, learning from the locals, grilling steak, Wild Turkey Whiskey, and being there for those he loved. No request was too large. He was a man of few words, but big actions.

