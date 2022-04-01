ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Kathryn Shea Duncan sees bright future for LC

By John Guidroz
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles still has a long road ahead in its recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, Kathryn Shea Duncan is optimistic about the city’s future, saying the landscape will be radically different in the next two to three years. As the public relations manager for Visit Lake...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

3/31: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Alejandro Parada, 21, Houston — monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $20,000. Melissa Hernandez, 21, Houston — two counts monetary instrument abuse; theft less than $1,000. Bond: $45,000. Meloney Faye Manuel, 39, 307 Navarre St. — cruelty to juveniles; improper...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Informer: Nelson Road extension project could begin in the fall

When will construction on the planned road between Nelson Road and Shell Beach Drive begin?. The letting date for the Nelson Road extension project is set for May, Rodney Mallett, a public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, told the American Press. “If this date holds...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KPLC TV

South Beau’s Midkiff named to Upper 90 club, St. Louis’ Lytle earns All-State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches’ Association released its yearly awards this week, and two Southwest Louisiana girls received honors. South Beauregard Senior Alexa Midkiff earned Division III First Team All-State Honors and was additionally inducted into the inaugural Upper 90 Club whose members are among the top vote-getters in their respective divisions. Midkiff scored 43 goals, added 19 assists and 154 steals while also reaching the 100 career goal mark this season.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Michael Lynn Bourgeois

Michael Lynn Bourgeois was born Nov. 9, 1951, in the hallway of St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La., and died March 3, 2022, in Mckinney, Texas. Mike grew up in Lake Charles, graduated from LaGrange High School in 1970 and McNeese State University in 1974. Mike retired from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

With flood insurance changes expected to wallop Louisiana, calls for more transparency mount

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tommy Phillips was so worried that he went to his insurance agent to get some answers – and they weren’t good. Phillips, who lives near Boutte in St. Charles Parish, near levees, a canal and a pumping station, heard about changes on the way for the nation’s flood insurance program and wanted to know how much more he’ll eventually have to pay. FEMA has not yet provided that information, so he asked his insurer to quote him a rate as if it were a newly built house.
ECONOMY
Lake Charles American Press

Hannah Nicole Broussard

JENNINGS — Hannah Nicole Broussard, age 22, was taken tragically in a car accident on Friday, March 25, 2022. She died suddenly but had been so happy that night to attend a friend’s concert in New Orleans. Hannah was born on Feb. 20, 2000, in Baton Rouge, La.,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes Laura#Visit Lake Charles#Etourism Summit#The Chamber Of Commerce
Lake Charles American Press

Andrew Gallien Jr.

Andrew Gallien Jr., 64, departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Lake Charles, La. He was born March 17, 1958, to Roberta (Duplechin) Gallien and Andrew Gallien Sr. He retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board, where he worked in environmental service for over 20 years. He loved working outdoors, helping with yardwork and fishing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Paul Allen Brown Sr.

Paul Allen Brown Sr. was one of twelve children born to Isiah and Agnes “Belson” Brown. He was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Opelousas, La. He attended Opelousas High School, graduating class of 1956. He possessed a strong work ethic and before graduating he began working for the school board as a bus driver. It was during a trip to work he met Joyce Leger, being the gentleman he was, offered her a ride to work. That was all it took, and in 1963 they exchanged vows.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dustin Mallory Redeaux

Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 40, was born Jan. 15, 1982, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Ralph Redeaux Jr., and Edna Kennedy Redeaux in Lake Charles, La. He loved his children and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Dustin departed this life on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was preceded...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mildred Mary Moore

Mildred Mary Thibodeaux Moore, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on her 81st birthday on March 29, 2022. Mrs. Moore is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Timothy Moore; three daughters; one daughter-in-law; three sisters; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Her funeral service will be held at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lake Charles American Press

Wilbert Pierre Doucet

Wilbert Pierre Doucet, 84, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Officiating will be Reverend J.C. Coon of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
GROVES, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Delbert “Big Dwight” Myers

Delbert “Big Dwight” Myers, aged 64, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at a local hospital in Batumi, Ga. Dwight was born to Homer and Shirley Myers on March 31, 1957, in McAllen, Texas. As the old saying goes “I may not have been born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could”, for Dwight, it was the opposite. He moved with his parents and siblings to Sulphur, La., where he would spend his teen years. He was an exalted basketball player for the Sulphur Tornadoes holding and breaking many records due his enormous 6’8” stature, hence the nickname “Big Dwight.” After a short stint at Centenary College, he found himself following in his father’s footsteps and working in the oil industry. This career field would take him across the world to places like Nigeria, The UAE, Turkmenistan, and many others. He would travel with his wife and daughter through Asia, Europe, South America, and parts of North Africa. His favorite thing was to immerse himself in different cultures vastly different from his own. He loved people watching, learning from the locals, grilling steak, Wild Turkey Whiskey, and being there for those he loved. No request was too large. He was a man of few words, but big actions.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Patricia Faye Cross Rosby

Visitation for Patricia Faye Cross Rosby will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at Church of Promise in Iowa, La. Pastor Dwayne Daigle will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery. She departed this life Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Lake Charles.
IOWA, LA
KTBS

Calumet tees up benefit tournament for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can chip in money for our area's first responders while playing golf with your buddies. Calumet Specialty Products will host a charity golf tournament, sending the proceeds to law enforcement and fire agencies in the communities where they have facilities in northwest Louisiana. That's in Shreveport, Bossier, Webster parish, and Cotton Valley.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

SW La. nightlife calendar: The fun starts tonight

BeauxDines’, 3013 Ryan St. — Chris Breaux, 6-9 p.m. tonight; Dani LaCour, 6-9 p.m. Friday; Shawn Saucier, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: Vermillionaires, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday; DJ Bobby Novosad, 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Friday; The Slags, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday; DJ Fuzzy, 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday; DJ Jeff Chef, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday; Jarvis & Gents, 7-11 p.m. Sunday. Rush Lounge: April Provost, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. tonight; The FUSE, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; Jones & Hollers, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Students doing their part to restore coastal land

Roughly 150 students from area schools met at Prien Lake Park Friday to plant grasses on 10 large floating islands that were taken by boat to Prien Lake. The effort is designed to help restore coastal land lost during Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The Coastal Conservation Association and Phillips 66,...
WESTLAKE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy