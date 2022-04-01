ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers step up patrols on St. Louis County’s deadliest roads

By Ala Errebhi
 2 days ago

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Missouri Highway Patrol is cracking down on aggressive driving. So far this year, Missouri traffic fatalities are up 7.5% over last year’s 15-year high.

Starting today troopers and local police will begin enhanced traffic law enforcement and education efforts in four St. Louis County hot zones.

Three families pay the price for deadly St. Charles County road rage

Between 2018 and 2020, St. Louis County law enforcement reported 19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes at the following locations:

  • I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)
  • I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)
  • I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)
  • I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)

Police say these locations are where they’ve seen the highest number of fatalities and serious injury crashes, as well as traffic violations.

This effort to increase traffic safety will continue for at least one year.

