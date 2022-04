INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who works extensively with Indianapolis’ Latinx community said Thursday the availability of 911 text translation is a relief. Luisa Rocha said her sister once had to call 911 for some friends who were robbed and didn’t speak English well enough to explain their needs to dispatchers on their own. She said accessing 911 services is a big problem for members of the Latinx community and for others who struggle with English.

