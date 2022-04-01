ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Meet County Artist Kelly Brianne

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve known her as Kelly Clarkson, but that has now changed legally to Kelly...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 3

Related
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson sets the record straight on name change to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her name change. Amid the singer's divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she requested that her legal name, Kelly Clarkson, be restored having used Kelly Blackstock during their marriage. Then, last month, she petitioned the court to change her legal last name to just her first and middle names: Kelly Brianne. However, she isn't expecting the public to start calling her that.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Burleson, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Brad Paisley Hits The Jackpot in Marriage And In Las Vegas

Brad Paisley has much to celebrate lately. The country singer just his notched his 25th No. 1 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen and earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for its video, wrapped his hysterical run of acoustic shows at The Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas and marked his 19th wedding anniversary to wife actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Glamour

Kelly Clarkson Proves She’s the Queen of Covers With Her Dolly Parton Tribute at the ACMs

Kelly Clarkson proves yet again that she is the queen of covers with a beautiful tribute to Dolly Patron at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7. At the ceremony, the American Idol alum sang a rendition of Parton’s 1973 song “I Will Always Love You,” a classic that was also immortalized by Whitney Houston in her own cover for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Head-To-Toe Camo For Date With Blake Shelton At Son Zuma’s Baseball Game

The gorgeous couple was all smiles just days after Gwen made an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ without her wedding ring. Stronger than ever! Gwen Stefani was spotted looking loved-up with her husband Blake Shelton just days after she did an interview without her wedding ring. The No Doubt lead singer and her country music star beau made a united front at her son Zuma’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 26).
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Video About Meeting Wife Gwen Stefani at Work

Blake Shelton is taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on his love story with Gwen Stefani. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old country singer shared an Instagram video — paired to Pharrell Williams' "Just a Cloud Away" — highlighting his timeline of falling in love with Stefani, 52, after meeting on set of The Voice in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
KHOU

Pawfect Match: Meet Kelly!

Kelly is a 3-year-old Shepherd mix with lots of energy. Kelly is looking family who likes long walks and adventures where she can find a stick to play with.
ANIMALS
talentrecap.com

Meet Hueston, First ‘American Song Contest’ Artist in the Semifinals

Hueston was announced as the first American Song Contest artist to advance into the semifinals on Monday night’s episode. Following performances by the 11 artists, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced Hueston as the jury vote of the night. This singer from Rhode Island took to stage singing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy