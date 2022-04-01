Meet County Artist Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her name change. Amid the singer's divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she requested that her legal name, Kelly Clarkson, be restored having used Kelly Blackstock during their marriage. Then, last month, she petitioned the court to change her legal last name to just her first and middle names: Kelly Brianne. However, she isn't expecting the public to start calling her that.
On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
Country music singer Jeff Carson has died of a heart attack. He was 58. Public relations firm 2911 Media announced the news Saturday, and did not disclose when Carson died. In a statement, the firm said that the musician had a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
Kelly Clarkson is set to host a very exciting new talent show, American Song Contest, and opened up about what to expect from the show - and fans might be a little disappointed!. Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series on Monday, the amazing singer was asked whether she...
Brad Paisley has much to celebrate lately. The country singer just his notched his 25th No. 1 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen and earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for its video, wrapped his hysterical run of acoustic shows at The Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas and marked his 19th wedding anniversary to wife actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Kelly Clarkson honored country music legend Dolly Parton during Monday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, performing a moving rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”. After the performance, she welcomed Parton — who was hosting the awards show — onto the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in...
At Monday's 2022 ACM Awards, Clarkson delivered a stunning performance of "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to country music legend and host for the award show, Dolly Parton. Wearing a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown with silver earrings, the star stole the show by starting out the cover...
Kelly Clarkson proves yet again that she is the queen of covers with a beautiful tribute to Dolly Patron at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7. At the ceremony, the American Idol alum sang a rendition of Parton’s 1973 song “I Will Always Love You,” a classic that was also immortalized by Whitney Houston in her own cover for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard.
The gorgeous couple was all smiles just days after Gwen made an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ without her wedding ring. Stronger than ever! Gwen Stefani was spotted looking loved-up with her husband Blake Shelton just days after she did an interview without her wedding ring. The No Doubt lead singer and her country music star beau made a united front at her son Zuma’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 26).
Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
Blake Shelton is taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on his love story with Gwen Stefani. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old country singer shared an Instagram video — paired to Pharrell Williams' "Just a Cloud Away" — highlighting his timeline of falling in love with Stefani, 52, after meeting on set of The Voice in 2015.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated sweet family news recently with the most adorable social media message. The couple rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words - and you should see the cake!. Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with...
The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
Kelly Clarkson redeems herself after failing to identify “Since U Been Gone” in musical challenge against Anne Hathaway. Clarkson was able to determine one of her songs quicker than Michael Bublé during a mini game on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Randy Jackson joined Clarkson on her talk...
March 31 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert will release a new song in April. The 38-year-old country music singer said Wednesday that she will release the song "Actin' Up" on April 7 ahead of her Velvet Rodeo residency show in Las Vegas. Lambert will release "Actin' Up" in celebration of Velvet...
Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
Hueston was announced as the first American Song Contest artist to advance into the semifinals on Monday night’s episode. Following performances by the 11 artists, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced Hueston as the jury vote of the night. This singer from Rhode Island took to stage singing...
Comments / 3