Teen shares coming out story for International Transgender Day of Visibility

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
School officials, teachers and principals are doing everything in their power to prevent incidents in schools like fights between students or arguments between teachers and students in an effort to make schools safe environment for everyone. However, despite all the efforts, different types of incidents happen in schools nationwide on a daily basis where students end up injured.
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The former caregiver of a nonverbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was abandoned by his mother in the rain 70 miles from his home is devastated by what happened. Heather Adkins is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in...
A Black college professor called the police on two Black students for arriving to class late at Perimeter College at Georgia State University, prompting outrage from the students' peers on TikTok. TikTok creator and college student Bria Blake posted about the incident on Wednesday evening. In the video, which has...
A 12-year-old boy who tragically died while playing with his friends at school in Essex told his family 'I love you' as he left his home for the final time. Ryan Heffernan, 12, collapsed on Monday at Shoeburyness High School and died a short time afterwards. Emergency services, including an...
GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
Her son 'hated' her when he was a teen. Then a pandemic homecoming changed their relationship forever. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
TEEN Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ outspoken mother Barbara hasn’t appeared on MTV in three years after the entire family was fired from the show. See what Barbara has been up to since she stepped out of the spotlight. Barbara, 68, rose to fame while appearing alongside her...
Marjorie Margolies knows a thing or two about parenting, and in her new memoir, "And How Are The Children?" the mom of 11 kids shares how she became the first single woman in the U.S. believed to have adopted internationally. In 1970, Margolies was a TV reporter when an assignment...
The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
Comments / 0