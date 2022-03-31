ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Teen shares coming out story for International Transgender Day of Visibility

KVUE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKayden Asher said he had a rough...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

School staff watched and did nothing while 11yo non-verbal autistic kid was beaten in front of them at the school’s hallway by another student

School officials, teachers and principals are doing everything in their power to prevent incidents in schools like fights between students or arguments between teachers and students in an effort to make schools safe environment for everyone. However, despite all the efforts, different types of incidents happen in schools nationwide on a daily basis where students end up injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Foster Parents#Racism
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Shreveport Magazine

Young woman says she had no idea her organs began to shut down and she was slowly dying for years until doctors diagnosed her with a rare disorder

The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy