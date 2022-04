Davis Smith – the son of Spartan legend Steve Smith – is entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Michigan State. “First, I would like to thank Coach Izzo, DJ, Monty, OG and Woj for taking a chance on me and allowing me to play for Michigan State University,” Smith wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and all the staff that helped me during my two years…Thank you Spartan Nation, I’ll forever be a Spartan Dawg. After consideration and thought, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO