All eyes were on Aurora Cordingly in her return to Homewood Field. The Maryland women’s lacrosse team proved it is more than just a single player. Five players, including Cordingley, scored multiple goals, and the defense did not surrender a goal in the final 21:44 of regulation to power the No. 8 Terps to a 17-6 thumping of No. 20 Johns Hopkins on Saturday afternoon before an announced 1,100. ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO