Premier League

Burnley 0-2 Man City: Kevin de Bruyne & Ilkay Gundogan secure win

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City made an instant return to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over struggling Burnley. Liverpool's victory over Watford earlier on Saturday had knocked the defending champions off the summit for the first time since 4 December, but Pep Guardiola's side responded in impressive style at...

www.bbc.co.uk

