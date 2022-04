(The Center Square) – Farming prices across the country are rising due to inflation and Illinois farmers are feeling the repercussions in their industries. Farm prices across Illinois have increased significantly over the past year due to heavy inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the Consumer Price index, a leading marker of inflation, rose 7.9% in the past 12 months. In some areas, the cost of fertilizer has increased by 500%.

