Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City due to illness.The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish. The United boss said: “Unfortunately he had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday, he should and would have played, but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.“The doctor checked...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO