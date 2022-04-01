Mike Eruzione on his friendship with Mario Lemieux; legacy of the 'Miracle on Ice;' Pittsburgh's special ties to 1980 team

In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the partisan Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd. It’s been more than three decades since his landmark goal became the centerpiece of the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s Miracle on Ice. For 60-year-old Mike Eruzione, it still seems like only yesterday.

Mike Eruzione’s friendship with Penguins legend Mario Lemieux started decades ago. Back to when he got to know the Hall of Famer through golf tournaments Lemieux set up with one of Eruzione’s Massachusetts hockey pals, former Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso.

It’s no surprise the two men remained close over the years. For as much as Lemieux walks on water in Pittsburgh, the same can be said about him nationwide in Canada.

Meanwhile, even 42 years after his game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics, there is no name more synonymous with American hockey than “Mike Eruzione.”

Lemieux scored 690 goals in the NHL. Eruzione never scored any. But that one he scored in the medal round against the Russians in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the most famous in our nation’s history. Lemieux had a rather large one for Team Canada against the Russians in 1987’s Canada Cup, too, as you may recall.

The two men can relate to each other when it comes to that level of fame in the hockey community, and perhaps it’s why Eruzione has been such a frequent presence at Lemieux’s hockey camp which concludes its 2022 edition Friday. The private event has raised almost $4 million over 10 years to benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation for cancer research.

Each camp team has two retired pros such as Eruzione serving as captains and coaches. Lemieux serves as a captain for all teams, and plays with all teams as they compete for the “Lemieux Cup.”

During an appearance on Friday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast to promote the private event, Eruzione recalled a moment where the nature of their friendship crystalized.

“Mario’s son, Austin, was playing a game at Boston University (Eruzione’s alma mater) with Arizona State,” Eruzione recalled. “My (7-year-old) grandson says to my wife, ‘Why do people want to take pictures with Popa?’ Because he doesn’t know who I am.

“My wife said, ‘Well, he went to school here. He played hockey here. He’s pretty popular.’ So we go to the game and word must’ve spread that Mario was there. And after the game, there’s a line of people waiting for Mario. So my grandson looks at my wife and says, ‘Nana, him, too?’

“I said, ‘He was a little bit of a better player than Popa was.’ It kind of explains our friendship.”

One sport. Two countries. Different paths to fame. Lemieux blazed his over years of dominance. Eruzione’s occurred by way of a singular lightning strike of fate. But Eruzione is one of the few men on the planet who can look at Lemieux’s status in the sport and honestly say, “I get it.”

So, it’s no wonder the two have remained close.

Also, during the podcast, Eruzione discusses:

• His appreciation for Pittsburgh’s connection to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team by way of Herb Brooks, Craig Patrick, Mark Johnson and Mike Ramsey.

• How Brooks may have been even more of a grizzled, demanding coach than how he was portrayed in the movie “Miracle.”

• How Patrick’s portrayal in that movie as the “good cop” to Brooks’ taskmaster was even more important than we could possibly understand.

• How “Miracle” entrenched generations who appreciate the 1980 club that are 30 years removed from the moment in real life.

• Ghost stories from the small town of Lake Placid and his astonishment that the tiny hamlet could’ve hosted such a massive, historic event.

• His desire for the NHL to return to the Olympics in future years.

• His affinity for fellow B.U. Terrier and Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

• His happiness that Robert Morris University is getting back its college hockey teams, and his love for the college game.