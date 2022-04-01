ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mike Eruzione on his friendship with Mario Lemieux; legacy of the 'Miracle on Ice;' Pittsburgh's special ties to 1980 team

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1B7U_0ewKwzyS00
In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the partisan Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd. It’s been more than three decades since his landmark goal became the centerpiece of the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s Miracle on Ice. For 60-year-old Mike Eruzione, it still seems like only yesterday.

Mike Eruzione’s friendship with Penguins legend Mario Lemieux started decades ago. Back to when he got to know the Hall of Famer through golf tournaments Lemieux set up with one of Eruzione’s Massachusetts hockey pals, former Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso.

It’s no surprise the two men remained close over the years. For as much as Lemieux walks on water in Pittsburgh, the same can be said about him nationwide in Canada.

Meanwhile, even 42 years after his game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics, there is no name more synonymous with American hockey than “Mike Eruzione.”

Lemieux scored 690 goals in the NHL. Eruzione never scored any. But that one he scored in the medal round against the Russians in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the most famous in our nation’s history. Lemieux had a rather large one for Team Canada against the Russians in 1987’s Canada Cup, too, as you may recall.

The two men can relate to each other when it comes to that level of fame in the hockey community, and perhaps it’s why Eruzione has been such a frequent presence at Lemieux’s hockey camp which concludes its 2022 edition Friday. The private event has raised almost $4 million over 10 years to benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation for cancer research.

Each camp team has two retired pros such as Eruzione serving as captains and coaches. Lemieux serves as a captain for all teams, and plays with all teams as they compete for the “Lemieux Cup.”

During an appearance on Friday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast to promote the private event, Eruzione recalled a moment where the nature of their friendship crystalized.

“Mario’s son, Austin, was playing a game at Boston University (Eruzione’s alma mater) with Arizona State,” Eruzione recalled. “My (7-year-old) grandson says to my wife, ‘Why do people want to take pictures with Popa?’ Because he doesn’t know who I am.

“My wife said, ‘Well, he went to school here. He played hockey here. He’s pretty popular.’ So we go to the game and word must’ve spread that Mario was there. And after the game, there’s a line of people waiting for Mario. So my grandson looks at my wife and says, ‘Nana, him, too?’

“I said, ‘He was a little bit of a better player than Popa was.’ It kind of explains our friendship.”

One sport. Two countries. Different paths to fame. Lemieux blazed his over years of dominance. Eruzione’s occurred by way of a singular lightning strike of fate. But Eruzione is one of the few men on the planet who can look at Lemieux’s status in the sport and honestly say, “I get it.”

So, it’s no wonder the two have remained close.

Also, during the podcast, Eruzione discusses:

• His appreciation for Pittsburgh’s connection to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team by way of Herb Brooks, Craig Patrick, Mark Johnson and Mike Ramsey.

• How Brooks may have been even more of a grizzled, demanding coach than how he was portrayed in the movie “Miracle.”

• How Patrick’s portrayal in that movie as the “good cop” to Brooks’ taskmaster was even more important than we could possibly understand.

• How “Miracle” entrenched generations who appreciate the 1980 club that are 30 years removed from the moment in real life.

• Ghost stories from the small town of Lake Placid and his astonishment that the tiny hamlet could’ve hosted such a massive, historic event.

• His desire for the NHL to return to the Olympics in future years.

• His affinity for fellow B.U. Terrier and Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

• His happiness that Robert Morris University is getting back its college hockey teams, and his love for the college game.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review

11K+

Followers

359

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Tribune-Review and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WIBX 950

Rick Jeanneret Video Brings Sabres Fans to Tears [WATCH]

I have memories of being a kid and playing street hockey with friends in front of my house. We would play for hours. Even in the heat of June, July, August. We would play from noon to 8 pm at night. One thing we always did after a great goal...
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabres Set To Raise RJ To The Rafters Tonight

The KeyBank Center is going to see something it hasn't in quite a while for tonight's Sabres Game... A Sellout Crowd. And with good reason, as they are set to honor longtime play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret on "RJ Night" The Sabres announced back in August of 2021, that after 51...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NHL

O'Ree returns to Boston, excited to host Skills Weekend

BOSTON -- Willie O'Ree returned to Boston for the first time in a year to preside over a youth skills weekend that bears his name and to see his Boston Bruins jersey banner hang in the TD Garden rafters in person. O'Ree, who became the first Black NHL player when...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Eruzione
Person
Herb Brooks
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Tom Barrasso
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins confident after losing to NHL-leading Avalanche

Tangibly, the Penguins gained nothing from their 3-2 regulation road loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. Intangibly, the Penguins professed they gained a boost of confidence with the result. Coupled with their 4-3 overtime road win against Minnesota Wild two days earlier, the Penguins...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
NHL

BriseBois talks Lightning chance for three-peat in sit-down with NHL.com

MANALAPAN, Florida -- Julien BriseBois' philosophy in advance of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 was simple and straightforward. "When you're a top team and you consider that you are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender now, you're looking for any ways of improving your team and your odds of being successful," the Tampa Bay Lightning general manager said. "That was the mindset."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Miracle Hockey Team#Russians#Team Canada
NBC Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Name Chris Vosters New Play-By-Play Announcer

Blackhawks name Chris Vosters new play-by-play announcer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks have named Chris Vosters the new play-by-play announcer. Vosters replaces a Chicago icon and Hall of Fame broadcaster in Pat Foley, who's retiring at the end of the season after 39 years. The official...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 3, 2022 | Sabres take on Panthers this afternoon

Friday was a special one and, even better, the Buffalo Sabres pulled out a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. We have the full recap here. Buffalo has points in eight-straight games (5-0-3) and will look to make it nine in a row today against the Florida Panthers. Rick Jeanneret,...
NHL
ESPN

Viewers guide to Pittsburgh Penguins-Colorado Avalanche on ABC, ESPN+

The ABC Saturday afternoon hockey schedule continues this week with a potential Stanley Cup Final matchup as Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET and simulcast on ESPN+. To help get you ready for the game, we've...
NHL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
359
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy