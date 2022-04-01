ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REDUCE LAP-HF II ANALYSES SHOW 50% OF STUDY PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL BENEFIT FROM THE CORVIA® ATRIAL SHUNT

By Corvia Medical, Inc.
 2 days ago
Landmark trial advances understanding of which HFpEF patients may benefit from atrial shunt therapy. TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure (HF), announced publication of analyses from its global, phase III REDUCE LAP-HF II randomized trial of heart...

