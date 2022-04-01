REDUCE LAP-HF II ANALYSES SHOW 50% OF STUDY PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL BENEFIT FROM THE CORVIA® ATRIAL SHUNT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- The newest clinical study (the “ Study ”) on Beachbody’s superfood nutrition shake named Shakeology® (“ Shakeology ”) has just been published in the Journal of Nutrition. The objective of the Study was to determine if using Shakeology twice-daily can improve weight loss and metabolic outcomes in healthy overweight and obese adults. The benefits experienced by people in the study align with many years of the results that Shakeology has delivered to consumers. Accordingly, the people in the Shakeology group lost more weight, saw decreases in cholesterol that were already in the normal range and increases in the metabolic hormone adiponectin than in the placebo group.

