Driver hits 2 fire trucks, dies in crash that shut down SR 408

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a crash involving two vehicles of the Orlando Fire Department that killed a driver early Friday morning.

State Road 408 eastbound was shut down between Conway Road and Andes Avenue after the crash that happened around 2:30 a.m., according to Lt. Lonzie Wellon.

Traffic was back open by 8 a.m., according to fl511.com .

The Orlando Fire Department was on the scene of an earlier traffic crash when the vehicle struck two of its fire trucks, Engine 6 and Tower 6. The driver was the only person in the car and died on the scene.

No firefighters were injured.