ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Driver hits 2 fire trucks, dies in crash that shut down SR 408

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a crash involving two vehicles of the Orlando Fire Department that killed a driver early Friday morning.

State Road 408 eastbound was shut down between Conway Road and Andes Avenue after the crash that happened around 2:30 a.m., according to Lt. Lonzie Wellon.

Traffic was back open by 8 a.m., according to fl511.com .

The Orlando Fire Department was on the scene of an earlier traffic crash when the vehicle struck two of its fire trucks, Engine 6 and Tower 6. The driver was the only person in the car and died on the scene.

No firefighters were injured.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel

10K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Orlando Sentinel and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Cars
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Conway, FL
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
WEAR

18-wheeler left hanging off Escambia Bay Bridge after crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-wheeler crashed and was left hanging off the Escambia Bay Bridge Wednesday morning as severe weather hit the area. Florida Highway Patrol was called to I-10 eastbound near mile marker 17 around 12:40 a.m. Crews arrived on scene at 12:50 a.m. The truck was pulled...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy