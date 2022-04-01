Gas prices are up, but increasing energy shouldn't be polarizing

Happy Friday! Here's what we have to close up the week.

By Gov. Doug Burgum

President Joe Biden often tells Americans in his speeches that his policies are intended to offer – in a phrase borrowed from his father – just a little bit of “breathing room.” While I may disagree ideologically with his approach to achieving how we do that, most leaders can empathize with wanting to make life easier for the people we have the privilege to serve.

Frankly, it’s difficult to imagine a time when Americans are more in need of that breathing room with $5 to $7-per-gallon gasoline compounding the record prices they were already paying for other goods and services.

It also occurs to me that the president may also be in need of his own breathing room – not from the economic nightmare crushing ordinary families, but rather from the artificial, zero-sum game that has us stuck there. Washington has become predictably uninspired with its insistence that adopting one set of ideas excludes the possibility of all others.

By Ross K. Baker

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was always seen as the most likely Republican to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court, formally announced her support Wednesday – meaning the Senate's final vote to confirm Jackson will technically be bipartisan.

It's unclear how many of Collins' GOP colleagues, if any, will join her in backing President Joe Biden's nominee, despite the minimal political risks that would entail.

Why would Republican senators erect a phalanx of opposition to Jackson’s nomination so formidable that perhaps only one of them would cast a vote in her favor? The solid GOP opposition to Jackson becomes even less defensible when we consider Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's role.

By James S. Robbins

Better late than never, the Biden administration has discovered the benefits of using energy as a tool of American global strategy.

One positive outcome of the president’s trip to Europe last week was the announcement of a new partnership with the European Union to cut Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. Under the terms of the deal, the United States will supply an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG) for Europe this year and expand sales to 50 billion cubic meters annually by 2030.

This will completely wean Europe off of Russian gas. Meanwhile, Europe will develop expanded gas storage facilities, build port infrastructure to offload shipped LNG and make gas-powered facilities more efficient.

“It’s not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint,” President Joe Biden said Friday, “it’s going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing.”

