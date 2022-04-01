ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gas prices are up, but increasing energy shouldn't be polarizing

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OvIp_0ewKwVgm00

Happy Friday! Here's what we have to close up the week.

Gas prices are up, but increasing energy shouldn't be polarizing

By Gov. Doug Burgum

President Joe Biden often tells Americans in his speeches that his policies are intended to offer – in a phrase borrowed from his father – just a little bit of “breathing room.” While I may disagree ideologically with his approach to achieving how we do that, most leaders can empathize with wanting to make life easier for the people we have the privilege to serve.

Frankly, it’s difficult to imagine a time when Americans are more in need of that breathing room with $5 to $7-per-gallon gasoline compounding the record prices they were already paying for other goods and services.

It also occurs to me that the president may also be in need of his own breathing room – not from the economic nightmare crushing ordinary families, but rather from the artificial, zero-sum game that has us stuck there. Washington has become predictably uninspired with its insistence that adopting one set of ideas excludes the possibility of all others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrqlA_0ewKwVgm00
Biden address energy costs Getty Images

Why won't GOP join Susan Collins to back Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

By Ross K. Baker

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was always seen as the most likely Republican to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court, formally announced her support Wednesday – meaning the Senate's final vote to confirm Jackson will technically be bipartisan.

It's unclear how many of Collins' GOP colleagues, if any, will join her in backing President Joe Biden's nominee, despite the minimal political risks that would entail.

Why would Republican senators erect a phalanx of opposition to Jackson’s nomination so formidable that perhaps only one of them would cast a vote in her favor? The solid GOP opposition to Jackson becomes even less defensible when we consider Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's role.

Trump understood, and Biden didn't, that energy was a weapon for Putin

By James S. Robbins

Better late than never, the Biden administration has discovered the benefits of using energy as a tool of American global strategy.

One positive outcome of the president’s trip to Europe last week was the announcement of a new partnership with the European Union to cut Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. Under the terms of the deal, the United States will supply an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG) for Europe this year and expand sales to 50 billion cubic meters annually by 2030.

This will completely wean Europe off of Russian gas. Meanwhile, Europe will develop expanded gas storage facilities, build port infrastructure to offload shipped LNG and make gas-powered facilities more efficient.

“It’s not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint,” President Joe Biden said Friday, “it’s going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing.”

Columns from this week

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices are up, but increasing energy shouldn't be polarizing

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Will Hurd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Burgum
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Gasoline#Europe#Americans#Gop#Republican#The Supreme Court#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy