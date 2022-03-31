ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Shop Lit Up SoHo

By Alvin aqua Blanco
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjupN_0ewKwL6k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3kxR_0ewKwL6k00

Source: @aqua174 / HHW


Nigo and Steven Victor know how to get the people going. In correlation with the release the I Know NIGO album, the Victor Victor label and brand teamed with Shopify to host a pop-up shop in NYC where fans could cop their highly coveted merch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyZ73_0ewKwL6k00

Source: Shopify / Shopify


It went down on Saturday (March on my 26), the day after Nigo dropped his critically acclaimed second album. Among the projects high power features are Pusha T and Pharrell, who we mention here because they both slid through the VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify pop-up. Also spotted inside, besides the shoppers and fans who cued up for hours for their chance to get inside, were artist KAWS, the LOX rapper Jadakiss and Desus of Desus & Mero fame.

The limited-edition merchandise collection includes lush varsity jackets, tees, dog collars, leashes and bowls, skate decks and baseball bats. Besides the aforementioned goods, the in-store experience at 131 Greene St. also included DJ spinning tunes, a skate ramp, ballpark seating that choice for selfies and vintage video game stations.

The online shop will launch in April. Until then, check out photos from the event in the gallery.

1. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geNVu_0ewKwL6k00
Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

2. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUtQ6_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

3. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVZZn_0ewKwL6k00 Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

4. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz6x6_0ewKwL6k00
Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

5. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaMKY_0ewKwL6k00 Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

6. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

7. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

8. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDZfY_0ewKwL6k00 Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

9. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245aPR_0ewKwL6k00 Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

10. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLw0m_0ewKwL6k00 Source:HHW

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

11. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4cek_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

12. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6PL8_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

13. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTcsq_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

14. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rjlxn_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

15. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZtXz_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

16. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNYDX_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

17. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTyey_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

18. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwhqJ_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

19. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppGjx_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

20. Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqt93_0ewKwL6k00 Source:Shopify

Steven Victor & NIGO’s VICTOR VICTOR x Shopify NYC Pop steven victor & nigo’s victor victor x shopify nyc pop

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Man with Molotov cocktails, guns near Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to nearly 4 years

An Alabama man who brought Molotov cocktails and guns near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in federal prison. The 46-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, comes after 72-year-old defendant Lonnie Coffman pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms in the District on the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
Person
Nigo
Person
Jadakiss
NBC News

Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize

Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Dj#Shopify Shopify#Kaws#Lox#Desus Mero#Vict
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy