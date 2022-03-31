ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lakeith Stanfield On His Bold & Daring Style: ‘You Wear Whatever You Feel’

By Shamika Sanders
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IacId_0ewKwISZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382siO_0ewKwISZ00

Source: JC Olivera / Getty


After a long-awaited return, two years to be exact, FX’s popular show Atlanta made its highly anticipated premiere with all of our favorite characters reprising their roles. Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield , Brian Tyree Henry, and
Zazie Beetz pick up where we last left off, with some surprise stops along the way.

We caught up with the cast at the red carpet premiere of the season, where they each opened up about their personal style.

Donald Glover

Show creator Donald Glover and actor describe his personal style as “fanciful.” I think on the show we always try to show different aspects of Atlanta. I’ve seen people talk about how each character represents each side of Atlanta. My personality is a product of growing up there so I feel like it’s a very Atlanta perspective.

Lakeith Standfield

For Lakeith Stanfield, who isn’t afraid of pushing gender boundaries, “Style is just expression.” When responding to how his Replica Man Magazine cover sparked conversations about men’s fashion, he responded, “I don’t know what people talking about in terms of what they say other people can wear and what they can’t. You wear whatever you feel.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Paper Boy in the series, likes to make “brave choices” and bold fashion statements. “I always want to do something that is unexpected,” he revealed. He added, “Anytime I get to dress like me, I want to have fun with. I want to go with it. Like, I want a cape today. Like, why not?! I want to feel heroic.”

Zazie Beetz

Actress Zazie Beetz opened up about coming into the game rocking her natural hair, and how she has seen more women who look like her on the big screen and behind the scenes. “It’s continuing to change significantly. I think people are realizing it’s imperative to understand Black texture and kinky and coily hair,” she said. “I came into the industry quite insecure like, do other people besides my mom know how to do my hair?” she joked.

She added, “In what I see on TV and what I see represented – I just see so much more natural texture and natural coils than I saw five and ten years ago; so that is encouraging to me and I’m proud to be a part of that narrative.”

Catch Atlanta on FX every Thursday night.

RELATED STORIES:

Jay Z, Zazie Beetz, Meek Mill & More Celebrate ‘The Harder They Fall’ Launch At Epic NYC Party

LaKeith Stanfield Covers The Spring 2022 Issue Of Replica Man Magazine

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

501K+

Views

Follow The Morning Hustle and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Variety

Donald Glover Explains His Approach to ‘Atlanta’ Season 3: ‘We Wanted to Make a Black Fairytale’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Glover never does press like a conventional actor. So when he arrived at the Paramount Theater in Austin on Saturday night for the SXSW premiere of “Atlanta” Season 3, he turned the camera on his audience. It was actually a disposable camera he had in his hand, and he used the retro gadget to snap shots of the reporters waiting to interview him. “Someone left this in my room! I have no idea what’s on it. I could be in big trouble!” he giggled. Austin was eager to get the full picture about Seasons 3...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Donald Glover
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jc Olivera Getty#Fx#Replica Man Magazine#Paper Boy
POPSUGAR

Joshua Jackson Watches in Awe as Jodie Turner-Smith Poses at the Critics' Choice Awards

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have great red carpet chemistry. The actors, who have been married for two years, looked blissfully in love attending the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards together on March 13 in Los Angeles. At one point, Jackson just stood back and watched in awe as Turner-Smith posed separately in her aqua Gucci gown. The couple were in attendance for Jackson, whose performance in "Dr. Death" earned him a nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures. Not many details have been released about the upcoming film, leaving comic book fans with many questions. Madame Web, who made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980, is typically is portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities. In the comics, as well as the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, the mysterious hero rarely ever leaves her spider throne and hardly interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains. It's possible that the cinematic adaptation will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson playing both a young and old version of the character.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy