Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin falls victim to April Fool’s Day prank live on-air

 2 days ago

Laura Tobin fell victim to an April Fool’s Day prank live on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning.

The meteorologist was presenting from a greenhouse where she was joined by a guest called Matt, who claimed to be holding a plant pot and an incredibly unique flower, the result of an extensive "breeding programme."

Explaining to Laura that he had named the plant after her, Matt attempted to pass it over to her, but instead dropped it.

Laura was left covering her mouth in shock, as the broadcast cut back to a "shellshocked" Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Tobin
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Ben Shephard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning Britain#April Fool
