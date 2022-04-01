ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Recycle Lady 4.1.22

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ga6DD_0ewKw3Iv00

Dear Recycle Lady,

I was given a box of delicious candy for my birthday and all the small pieces of candy were wrapped in aluminum foil. Are small pieces of foil recyclable? Do they cause problems for the equipment? Candy Wrapper

Dear Candy Wrapper,

Good question. Locally we are not able to accept small pieces of aluminum foil, but cities with high-end recycling equipment may be able to do so. Small pieces of any recyclables tend to fall out during baling, potentially causing problems or even stopping the entire process. One solution would be to place the small pieces inside a larger piece so they were contained and would withstand processing.

Dear Recycle Lady,

A couple weeks ago you said that dog food bags stuffed with cardboard could not be recycled. However, when the bag is opened, one can see cardboard between the two outside layers. Why can’t this bag be recycled with cardboard along with the cardboard inside? Dog Lover & Recycler

Dear Dog Lover & Recycler,

Dog food bags do have cardboard fillers inside the two outside layers, but in order to recycle that cardboard, you would need to remove the outside layers first. Bags that contain food are made of plastic for strength and are waxed so that food doesn’t leak out. In regard to the cardboard stuffed inside the dogfood bag, it is recyclable, but it must be removed from the bag and put in the cardboard bin. When the entire bag full of cardboard is put in the bin, the bag and contents go in the trash. The Recycle Center doesn’t have the staff to remove the cardboard, or any recyclables from a bag, nor can they recycle any bags. Please put all recyclables in the correct bins and take the single-use, plastic grocery bags to Kroger, Walmart or Lowes for recycling. Bags, such a dogfood bags, go in the trash.

Dear Recycle Lady,

Why should we recycle? Recently, I read a news article stating that some places are either discontinuing recycling or taking items put in recycle bins to the landfill. Hope This is Not True

Dear Hope This is Not True,
Absolutely, this is not true. Recycling is on the increase and prices paid for recyclables are increasing. For example, in January 2021, the Recycle Center shipped out 78 tons of recyclables. In January 2022 they shipped out 111 tons of recyclables, which is nearly 50% more than last year!

Recycling protects our environment. It reduces waste and reuses valuable resources. It helps to provide a cleaner, greener tomorrow for ourselves and for future generations. For example, recycled aluminum saves 95% of the energy that would be required to make new aluminum from ore. Every day, new items are being created from recycled materials. Recycling five two-liter plastic bottles can produce enough fiberfill to make a small ski jacket, and recycling 36 bottles can fill a sleeping bag. More than 50% of the carpet fiber manufactured in the USA has two-liter bottle content. Recycling also conserves landfill space. As a state we dispose of nearly 2 million tons of municipal solid waste annually. This means that each of us generates an average of 4 pounds of waste per day. About 90% of this waste is buried in landfills across the state. Yet, nearly half of our household trash is recyclable. Greenbrier Solid Waste is now opening a new cell at the landfill that covers four acres and, when full, will be over 100 feet deep. That’s a lot of trash!

“There is no such thing as ‘away.’ When we throw anything away, it must go somewhere.”

Annie Leonard, The Story of Stuff

Have questions about recycling, or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com. Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

The post Recycle Lady 4.1.22 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Dos and Don'ts of Recycling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Global Recycling Day, Sustain Charlotte shares some tips for recycling correctly. Sustain Charlotte is a nonprofit organization helping to advance regional sustainability through smart growth. Our mission is to inspire choices that lead to a healthy, equitable, and vibrant community for generations to come.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Beaumont Enterprise

Nederland, are you ready to recycle?

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque has announced an official date for the city's first Recyclops trial event. Recyclops, a nationwide recycling provider, is interested in working with more Southeast Texas residents, and this is an opportunity to see how much demand there is in one city. The event will happen April 2. ...
NEDERLAND, TX
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Society
106.3 Cowboy Country

How To Recycle Glass in Laramie

The City of Laramie would like to remind the public that you can indeed recycle glass, but only if you do it correctly. The best way to do so is to drop it off at the Landfill/Recycling Center. Now, it seems that it would be easier to put it in...
LARAMIE, WY
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Recyclables#Solid Waste#Dog Lover Recycler Dear#Dogfood
Family Handyman

What To Do With a New Plant When You Bring It Home

During the pandemic, houseplants became wildly popular. It seems like everyone started softening their interior décor with ferns, succulents and cacti. In March 2021, Garden Center Magazine polled 250 garden centers and discovered houseplant sales grew by 18. percent year over year. First-time plant owners should be open to...
GARDENING
purewow.com

Spring Gardening Alert: This Walk-In Greenhouse is $75 on Amazon

You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Walmart
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Will Now Recycle Clothing

TOMS RIVER – If you don’t want it anymore, there’s a good chance no one else wants it, either. Thrift shops like high quality items. Nonprofits that have bins for clothing donations usually just recycle them anyway because they get too many shirts and pants. If you...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
The Independent

Gardening: Shop wisely when buying 'starts,' or seedlings

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...
GARDENING
WTHI

It's time to spring clean

Are you ready to spring clean? Several businesses are ready to help. If you're ready to clean out your closet or home, there are several local businesses ready to take your stuff off your hands.
HOME & GARDEN
Portland Tribune

The state of recycling in Jefferson County

Increased costs and limits to what can be recycled change the process for some residents. In mid-2020, Crooked River Sanitary stopped their recycling service entirely. They no longer accepted recycling from the more than 4,000 residents of Crooked River Ranch. The culprit? China. In 2018, China announced a new policy,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Check your houseplants for bugs

It doesn’t take a lot of insects to turn into an infestation for houseplants. Plants growing outside have the advantage of natural predators to keep populations in check. Indoors there is nothing to stop insects from multiplying. Keep your plants healthy and clean and inspect them often to ensure you don’t get an infestation.
ANIMALS
Gin Lee

Indoor gardening

Gardening indoors all year long sure takes the guesswork out of when it's safe to plant everything outside. Due to the weather in our area within the past few years, I plant and grow all of my vegetables and even fruit inside. The weather has been crazy where we live. We are going into April, but the temperature is still getting down in the lower 30s. Plus, it keeps storming.
LEE COUNTY, AR
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy