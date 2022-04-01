ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, NE

Loomis Public School

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription:Thepurpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents who haveparentally placed their child in...

Bring Me The News

Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

The head of human resources at Minneapolis Public Schools has resigned after 12 years with the district, MPS announced Thursday. Maggie Sullivan, the senior officer of human resources, has accepted a new job outside of the district and will leave MPS at the end of the month, a news release said. The district did not say where Sullivan is headed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBCMontana

Montana releases latest public schools report card

MISSOULA, Mont. — The latest state report card for Montana’s public schools is now out. The Montana Office of Public Instruction says testing results from the 2020-21 school year show a decline in math, reading and science. We checked the state-level results, also called student achievement scores. Of...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Masks optional at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Masks will be optional for all students and staff at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday.CPS officials said overnight, since they sent out the "mask optional" notice to students and staff last week, the COVID positivity rate within schools has gone down even further. Cps officials said cases in schools and throughout the city have sharply declined over the past several weeks. They're also seeing more and more students and staff becoming fully vaccinated. The Chicago Teachers Union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state of Illinois over the Chicago Public Schools' decision to end its mask mandate next week.  Several parent and community groups are urging CPS to let families request a remote learning option if they're concerned about maskless classrooms.  Masks are still high encouraged by school officials, just no longer required.   Testing has been a big factor as CPS says voluntary testing has dramatically increased in schools. Over the past two years, CPS has worked on improving indoor air quality at every school in the district. They've invested at least $15 million dollars in just air filters and CPS saying students will not be in rooms that have not passed air quality assessments.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
The 74

Many Students Went Missing During COVID. How Schools Can Now Address Absenteeism

For years, schools have drilled into parents that attendance is an important factor in student achievement. But amid the 2021-22 school year’s rocky trajectory, marked by staff shortages, quarantines, and political battles over health measures, the focus on rewarding attendance has resulted in confused, exasperated families. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10 percent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Westerly Sun

Butler ready to take reins of Stonington Public Schools

STONINGTON — When she was brought on with Stonington Public Schools five years ago, Assistant Superintendent Mary Anne Butler was tasked with revamping the district’s curriculum in a manner that would enhance student engagement and provide greater career opportunities for students. With a district that is only now...
STONINGTON, CT
WCIA

Illinois awards grants to public school libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — New improvements will be coming to several area public school libraries, thanks to grant money from the state. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded more than $1.4 million to 672 public school districts through the FY 22 School District Library Grant Program. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WILX-TV

Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday for threat investigation

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - Early Thursday morning, Marshall Public Schools released a letter to MPS students and families, stating all buildings in Marshall and Albion will be closed for the day. The closure comes after several students, staff, and parents were made aware of threats being made by a student...
MARSHALL, MI
WEHT/WTVW

IN: School boards must allow public comment in meetings

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana school boards will be required to allow public comment during their meetings under a bill that’s been signed into law. The governor’s office says Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill, which gained final legislative approval on March 2. The law goes into effect July 1, and mandates that school boards offer […]
INDIANA STATE
Click10.com

Handheld metal detectors to be used in Broward public schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Handheld metal detectors will begin to be utilized at public schools throughout Broward County, Superintendent Vickie Cartwright announced Wednesday evening in a video message to parents and guardians. Cartwright said the screenings will be random and will be conducted by trained security personnel in two...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

