WCYBSA Umpire Clinic Slated

Latrobe continued a tradition by playing a baseball game against Upper Arlington High School in Ohio. The Wildcats traveled one state over to open the season against Upper Arlington, which is coached by Latrobe graduate Nate Phillips. Here’s the cool part: The schools’ most famous alums are golf legends Arnold...
Katie Hutter hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lead Mt. Pleasant to a 9-8 victory over Latrobe in nonsection softball Saturday. Hutter went 3 for 5 and also doubled. Krista Brunson and Abby Swank singled and doubled twice for the Vikings (1-3). Gianna Stanek pitched 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Jenn Tallman had four hits for Latrobe (0-1), including a game-tying single in the bottom of the sixth.
Tom Paulone watches his players condition in the weight room at Jeannette’s McKee Stadium on a bitter-cold March afternoon. Training camp is more than four months away, but the Jayhawks’ new football coach has his players working. Paulone’s eyes light up, and a smile covers his face as...
BEAVER — Fresh off of their final seasons on the hardwood for their respective programs, a number of area boys and girls basketball players will compete in the prestigious 2022 Roundball Classic May 19-21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Rosters feature players from the WPIAL, District 6, District...
