WCYBSA Umpire Clinic Slated

Katie Hutter hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lead Mt. Pleasant to a 9-8 victory over Latrobe in nonsection softball Saturday. Hutter went 3 for 5 and also doubled. Krista Brunson and Abby Swank singled and doubled twice for the Vikings (1-3). Gianna Stanek pitched 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Jenn Tallman had four hits for Latrobe (0-1), including a game-tying single in the bottom of the sixth.

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO