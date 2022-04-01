ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluetooth devices set to hit new high by 2026

By Steve McCaskill
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Annual shipments of Bluetooth-enabled devices are set to top seven billion by 2026, according to the technology’s industry body, driven by new categories of devices. Bluetooth technology powers everything from smartphones and wearables to smart home devices and headphones, and is extending its reach into other areas, like virtual reality (VR),...

