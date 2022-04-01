15 Of The Best Target Beauty Finds Under $10

Have you ever wandered through the beauty aisles at your local Target and felt overwhelmed by choice? We’ve been there, too. Which is why we’ve compiled a list of highly-rated beauty products, all under $10 to help you discover your new favorites without breaking the bank.

Prepare to uncover full coverage concealers, lactic acid peeling solutions, and effective waterproof eyeliners that give far pricier products a run for their money.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.