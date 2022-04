The high school runner who was sucker punched in the back of the head is not pressing charges against the perpetrator, according to a report. A video went viral this week that showed the ugly incident between two competitors at a high school track meet in Florida. The video clip shows runners competing in a race. One runner out in front gets chased down by another person, who knocks the first runner down with a big punch to the head.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO