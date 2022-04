In spring, poets rhapsodize about daffodils, melodious birdsong, and the young man whose fancy may turn to thoughts of love, but seldom do bards pen odes or write sonnets extolling the beauty or virtues of that nocturnal, flying mammal, the bat, and yet, the bat is or should also be a welcome sign of spring. At dusk in springtime, just as the heavenly shades of night are falling, and the peepers are singing their cacophonous chorus, bats, emerging from their winter domicile, take to the skies. Their aerial antics as they pursue seemingly invisible insects are a wonderful sight to behold.

ANIMALS ・ 21 DAYS AGO