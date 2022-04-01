Valerie Gauvin: Everton forward signs for North Caroline Courage to pursue 'new challenge'

Returning from a two-week hiatus, Everton journey to London on Sunday to face old boss David Moyes and his gritty West Ham outfit, hoping to put a halt to the club’s appalling away form. Most of the squad has been working intensely with Frank Lampard and his coaching staff at Finch Farm, so here’s hoping the manager has put this opportunity to work the players to good use, as they’ll surely need to be at their best in order to secure points at the London Stadium. Moyes will be a familiar face to the visiting Everton fans, but let’s take a look at how his new charges have been performing this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO