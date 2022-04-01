ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Valerie Gauvin: Everton forward signs for North Caroline Courage to pursue 'new challenge'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton forward Valerie Gauvin has signed a one year deal with NWSL side North Caroline Courage for an undisclosed fee. Gauvin, 25, spent 18 months on Merseyside, scoring five goals...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at West Ham: Opposition Analysis | Friends Reunited?

Returning from a two-week hiatus, Everton journey to London on Sunday to face old boss David Moyes and his gritty West Ham outfit, hoping to put a halt to the club’s appalling away form. Most of the squad has been working intensely with Frank Lampard and his coaching staff at Finch Farm, so here’s hoping the manager has put this opportunity to work the players to good use, as they’ll surely need to be at their best in order to secure points at the London Stadium. Moyes will be a familiar face to the visiting Everton fans, but let’s take a look at how his new charges have been performing this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal, Chelsea both win big as WSL title race hots up

LEICESTER, England, April 3(Reuters) - Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed resounding 5-0 wins in the Women's Super League on Sunday as the Blues regained their two-point lead at the top of the table by thrashing Reading after Arsenal hammered Leicester City earlier in the day. Sam Kerr and Bethany England...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Everton: Team news

West Ham United's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is expected to miss a fifth game due to a fractured bone in his foot, but he could return to face Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday. Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna remain out. Everton midfielder Allan serves the second game of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
ESPN

Cresswell, Bowen strike as West Ham sink 10-man Everton

West Ham United boosted their bid for European qualification as defender Aaron Cresswell's brilliant free kick and forward Jarrod Bowen's second-half strike sealed a 2-1 Premier League win over 10-man Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday. Victory saw West Ham climb three spots to fifth with 51 points from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Sean Dyche hopes Burnley use Man City defeat as preparation for relegation fight

Sean Dyche hopes Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City proves the right preparation for Burnley’s crucial tests against relegation rivals Everton and Norwich City in the next few days.City struck twice in the opening 25 minutes at Turf Moor through Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan and had chances to add to that lead as they eased back to the top of the Premier League after briefly being leapfrogged by Liverpool after their 2-0 win over Watford at lunchtime.It means Burnley have lost 10 in a row to Pep Guardiola’s side, and the aggregate score of 34-1 shows this was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anfield was full of tension as Liverpool made hard work of beating Watford on Saturday… Reds must embrace the thrill of the chase in bid for an unprecedented Quadruple

The atmosphere that Jurgen Klopp had requested was not forthcoming. Anfield on Saturday lunchtime was not relentlessly buoyant but, perhaps, it was naive to think that would be the case. Of course, the situation was not helped by the early kick-off time but something else was also at play: tension....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard sees positives for Everton despite defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard insisted he saw enough from Everton’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham to suggest they can climb away from relegation trouble.Goals from Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen, either side of a Mason Holgate equaliser, condemned the travel sick-Toffees to another defeat on the road.Everton remain just one place above the drop zone and face a huge match against fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.Boss Lampard said: “It’s disappointing. We deserved a point at least from the game on general play.“It was an afternoon when quite a few circumstances went against us. That can happen. But we played well; the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE

