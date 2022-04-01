ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Don’t Fret NJ Farmers; a Little Cold Should Not Hurt Crops

By Jen Ursillo
 2 days ago
New Jersey farmers have been worried about the recent freezing temperatures hurting their crops. Last week, subfreezing temps over a few nights after unseasonable warmer weather, caused many fruit crops, especially peaches, to bloom early. There is a general concern when it comes to cold weather, said Peter Furey,...

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

