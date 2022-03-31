ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Fruit! Two Avocados a Week Can Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating avocados twice a week could...

The Independent

Cocoa pills could reduce the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease – study

Taking a cocoa pill may reduce the risk of dying from heart or circulatory disease, new research suggests.According to the study, people who took the supplement were 27% less likely to die from the conditions.However, it did not reduce the overall likelihood of cardiovascular events – any incidents that may cause damage to the heart.Researchers suggest the findings offer promising signals that cocoa flavanols could have a protective cardiovascular effect.These findings merit further investigation to better understand the effects of cocoa flavanols on cardiovascular healthDr Howard SessoBut eating lots of chocolate will not have the same effect, with the trial...
HEALTH
yourerie

Your Health: Aspirin for the heart

More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. Here is a new study that offers new insights on your health tonight. Could an...
HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Reading Eagle

8 heart-healthy diet strategies to prevent heart disease

A diet that’s high in fat, salt, sugar and cholesterol can lead to heart disease. A healthy diet can protect the heart, improve blood pressure and cholesterol, and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Eating habits can be hard to change, though. These eight heart-healthy diet strategies can...
FITNESS
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease

Your annual screening mammogram may do more than spot breast cancer early -- it may give you a heads up on your heart disease risk, too. Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas -- known as breast arterial calcification, or BAC -- are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with advancing age, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation. (It is not the same as calcification of the inner layer of the arteries that is often found in smokers or people with high cholesterol.)
CANCER
AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
studyfinds.org

Chocolate extract shows promise at cutting risk of death from heart disease

BOSTON, Mass. — Could chowing down on chocolate be the key to stopping heart disease? Not exactly, but a new study finds a key extract in cocoa does significantly reduce the chances of dying from cardiovascular problems. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that consuming cocoa flavanols lowered...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Drinking coffee is healthy, even if you have heart disease, studies find

There’s new evidence showing coffee offers health benefits, with two to three cups a day associated with a longer life, and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems. Those benefits applied to both people with and without cardiovascular disease, according to three studies to be presented...
DRINKS

