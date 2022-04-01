ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

You Can Now Text 9-1-1

By Tracey Morgan
 2 days ago

Residents in Southwestern Pennsylvania now have the ability to text 9-1-1. The new service was officially unveiled yesterday. Officials say this now gives people with hearing or speech impairments a chance to get...

