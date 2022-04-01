ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Noem wants federal rental assistance funds to go to tribes

gowatertown.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has returned $81.5 million in emergency rental assistance funds to...

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Lawmakers pass rental assistance bill

It appears Nebraska will miss out on millions of additional dollars in federal rental assistance. Lawmakers passed a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for the $120 million in relief but it may not have any impact. For weeks, Ricketts has repeatedly refused to apply for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
HOUSE RENT
Portland Tribune

Deadline extended again for emergency rental assistance

Federal aid of $16 million prompts state agency to set March 21; almost 25,000 applications filed since Jan. 26.Oregon households behind on their rent will have a few more days to apply for emergency rental assistance because of a late infusion of $16 million in federal aid. The new deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 21. Incomplete applications, which must be started by the first deadline, must be completed by March 28. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department had announced last week it would close the online portal for applications on March 14. It had closed the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Rental assistance needs better messaging

There’s a problem with rental assistance in Pennsylvania. It doesn’t seem to be going where it’s needed. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, evictions and rental issues have been a concern as people have worried about making sure they had a place to live while they were sheltering in place or while their jobs were in limbo. Rental assistance has been a part of multiple relief packages passed by Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribes#Ap#Oglala#Crow Creek Sioux
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Noem Blocks Bill Giving Lawmakers More Control Over Funds

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed a bipartisan bill Friday that would have given legislators more control over spending federal aid. Noem wrote in her veto message to lawmakers that giving them more oversight over the spending would create a complicated process that would be hard to understand and track. She also noted that the bill never got a public hearing and legislative control of the money could undo spending that's already been allocated in the state budget.
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KSN News

Kansans claim $125M in rental assistance, funds still available

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Funds are still available for Kansans who are facing eviction through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program. According to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), funds are available to help households that have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic with rent, utility and internet assistance. “More than a third of Kansans […]
KANSAS STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

$1 million federal grant to fund rehab of rentals on Warm Springs Indian Reservation

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Monday that the Warm Springs Housing Authority has secured a $1.03 million federal grant from the American Rescue Plan to rehabilitate 11 rental units for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post $1 million federal grant to fund rehab of rentals on Warm Springs Indian Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KAAL-TV

$130 million in federal funding to go toward state projects

(ABC 6 News) - Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar helped to secure 130 million dollars from the federal government to support projects across the state including a number of projects locally. The funding will go to projects to help Minnesota's infrastructure, increase access to workforce development programs and provide...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - RFP Rental Assistance Demonstration

Request For Proposals Release Date: March 10, 2022 Due Date: April 11, 2022 Job Name: RFP Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) or Alternatives to RAD and Financial Consulting Advisory Services Job No.: 220401 The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston (CHA) is requesting proposals from qualified professional firms to provide Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) or Alternatives to RAD and Financial Consulting Advisory Services. A copy of the RFP package may be obtained after 2:00 p.m. on March 10, 2022 from A&E Digital Plan Room https://www.aeplanroom.com Questions may be directed to Priscilla M. Waring, CHA Procurement/Contracts Manager via email pwaring@chacity.org. Your complete proposal package (three complete sets) must be submitted to The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, ATTN: Priscilla M. Waring, Procurement & Contracts Manager, 550 Meeting Street Room 102, Charleston, SC 29403 Proposals packages must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on April 11, 2022. After this deadline, no other Proposals or modifications to previously submitted proposal packages will be accepted. Proposal packages submitted will be evaluated by a CHA selected committee. The evaluation criteria is as follows: Knowledge of HUD regulations and programs, requirements for development feasibility, planning and portfolio strategy development under RAD or alternatives to RAD as well as applicable Federal, State and Local laws 25%; Prior experience providing RAD Development and Financial Advisory Consulting services to Public Housing Authorities, including Public Housing Authorities of similar size and program composition as CHA; South Carolina Tax Credits; Historical Tax Credits 40%; Price/Cost Proposal 20%; Availability of the Consultant(s) for on-site consultation including attendance of regular Board Meetings when needed 10%.; Section 3 Business and/or Section 3 Plan 5%. Total Percentage 100%. Acceptance of this contract will obligate the contractor and subcontractors to comply with local, state and federal regulations for employment and business practices. The Contractors and Subcontractors must comply with the current Davis Bacon Wage Rate Determination; Federal Labor Standards provisions; The Section 3 Provisions of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Minority and Women Owned Business and Veterans are encouraged to respond. The Housing Authority reserves the right to wave irregularities, to reject any and all Proposals and to retain all proposal packages submitted and use any idea in a package regardless of whether the package is selected; to award multiple contracts under this solicitation and/or re-advertise for this proposal. Arthur S. Milligan, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer AD#1991370.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy