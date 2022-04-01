ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Families can get free dental care this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. — Free dental care is available this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church through the Mid-South Mission of Mercy.

Doors open at 6 a.m. April 1 and 2.

The dental clinic will be in the church’s gym.

Many people lined up overnight on Friday to get their seat.

“I me up here at 10:30 last night to get in line,” said one patient from Byhalia, Mississippi. “I’ve been here before and I know how it works. If you’re not in line early, you’re not going to get in.”

Since 2016 the annual dental clinic has helped more than 10,000 patients with nearly $6 million worth of dental care for free. Dentists and dental hygienists volunteer to offer exams, fillings, cleanings, extractions, and even partial dentures to restore smiles.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the yearly event in 2021, and it had to be postponed in 2022 from January to April.

“Thank goodness the numbers are down for COVID,” said Dr. Stuart Hudsmith, Clinic Chairman for Mid-South Mission of Mercy. “But there’s a pent-up demand for dental services for the underserved in Memphis and Shelby Co. We felt like we just couldn’t put it off another year.”

Patients say they’re grateful the event made a return this year.

“Everything went perfectly well,” said Kaneisha Currie of Memphis. “It was splendid. They provided the best service. I didn’t feel a thing. It was no pain and they just made me feel so relaxed and so happy the entire time.”

Another patient added, “I missed it personally, and I’m sure there are a lot of people who missed it because dental work is very expensive, and it’s hard to get. It’s a really great program, it’s a really great service they do for people of our community.”

According to a post from the church, there are no eligibility requirements and no appointment is needed.

Services include cleanings, fillings and extractions, Bellevue said.

The clinic is open to both children and adults. Children must have a guardian present.

Bellevue is located at 2000 Appling Rd., Cordova.

Learn more about the program here.

