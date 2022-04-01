ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Threat of severe weather did not prevent lottery player from winning $50,000. Powerball ticket purchased from Mississippi store.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgWNP_0ewKqczP00

The threat of severe weather did not prevent one lucky lottery player from purchasing a lottery ticket Wednesday and it paid off.

A lottery Powerball ticket worth $50,o0o was purchased for the Wednesday, March 30 drawing from Circle K #2723846 on East Beach Boulevard in Long Beach.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 03-07-21-31-37 with a Powerball of 11 and a Power Play of 3. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have tripled the $50,000 prize for a total of $150,000.

The player has until Sept. 26 to claim their prize.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se8Si_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rykv_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHvxO_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYRsu_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqPJ2_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4lVJ_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmOme_0ewKqczP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiMod_0ewKqczP00

Comments / 0

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Long Beach, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Severe Weather#Powerball Drawing
Outsider.com

Anglers Land Dozens of Monster Mississippi River Catfish During Illinois Tournament

Anyone who has spent time on the Mississippi knows that some magnificent sights are lying just below the surface. And also deep within the river valley. Among these magnificent creatures living within the depths of the Mississippi are the multitudes of catfish of all sizes making the grand river their home. So, it stands to reason, of course, that when an angler has the opportunity to snag one of the humongous monster Mississippi catfish that reside in some areas, they will most definitely seize the opportunity!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - March is Women’s History Month, and one local woman is making strides in a historically male-dominated industry. Julie Breazeale is now the third-generation owner of Polk’s Meat Products. “We are in probably 99 out of 100 local grocers in Mississippi,” said Breazeale, who...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage across southern Mississippi

GREENE & GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event. We will continue to update this story as we confirm additional damage. Check back […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Thousands without power in Mississippi due to strong winds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30 due to strong wind gusts. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 42,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi. Entergy Mississippi reported more than 20,000 outages. Entergy customers can report outages by texting OUT to 36778 or by calling 800-9OUTAGE […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Couple wins $500,000 in Mississippi Lottery (not an April Fools’ joke, we swear)

A couple collected a $500,000 prize today – that’s no April Fool’s joke. The Mobile, Alabama, couple purchased a $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off game Thursday from The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road in Moss Point. They scratched the ticket and kept seeing zeros, then a comma. That’s when they realized they had a big win on their hands.
MOSS POINT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Reports show widespread wind damage across Louisiana, Mississippi

Officials with the National Weather Service say they have received widespread reports of wind damage and tornadoes across Louisiana and Mississippi. NWS officials in Jackson posted a map of the preliminary reports they have received from across the region. Officials say they are still receiving reports and encourage anyone who knows of damage to send in a report, picture and time of damage for further investigation,
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy